Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of CJ Roy, Chairman of the Confident Group.

Roy allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday, according to officials.

The SIT will be led by Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C. Vamshi Krishna, IPS, while Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar, IPS, will serve as the Investigating Officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Akshay Hake, IPS, along with senior officers from various divisions and special units, will also be part of the team. The SIT has been authorised to bring in additional officers and resources as required for the investigation.

All concerned officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure that a lawful, prompt, and effective investigation is conducted. All aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and relevant information will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Roy's company had been raided by the Income Tax Department in December 2025 and was given 60 days to file a chargesheet.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the deadline to file the chargesheet was February 4, and Roy had returned from Dubai three days ago. He added that Roy cooperated with the Income Tax officials who visited his office to record his statement.

"His (CJ Roy) company was raided by the IT department in December. They were given 60 days to file a charge sheet. The deadline was set for the February 4 and he arrived from Dubai three days ago. The officials (Income Tax) went to his office to record his statement. He (Roy) responded to that," Parameshwara told reporters.

Meanwhile, officials said forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, are investigating the case. Officials said Income Tax raids had been conducted at Roy's premises over the past two days.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO and FSL teams are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead." (ANI)

