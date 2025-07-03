Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that frequent disruptions, once a recurring feature, have now significantly reduced in the Parliament of India, resulting in enhanced productivity and meaningful debate.

Inaugurating the first-ever National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of States and Union Territories in Manesar, Gurugram, he mentioned that the Lok Sabha has increasingly witnessed late-night sessions and long-duration debates, reflecting a mature and responsible democratic culture.

Also Read | Starlink India Launch Likely in Coming Months As IN-SPACe Reviews Approval Process for Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service.

He called upon urban local bodies to incorporate structured procedures, including regular sittings, robust committee systems, and citizen engagement, to further strengthen grassroots democracy.

Held at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), IMT Manesar, Gurugram, the two-day national conference, on July 3-4, 2025, marks a historic initiative to discuss the role of Urban Local bodies in strengthening the constitutional democracy and nation building through participatory governance structures in cities across India.

Also Read | India’s Concerns Shared with US Senator Lindsey Graham Who Proposed 500% Tariff on Russian Oil Buyers: S Jaishankar.

In his address, Birla emphasized the importance of incorporating proven democratic practices such as Question Hour and Zero Hour in ULBs, noting that such provisions in Parliament have played a vital role in holding the executive accountable and raising public concerns systematically.

He pointed out that short, irregular, or ad-hoc municipal meetings weaken local governance, and advocated for regular, structured sessions, standing committees, and open civic consultations. As in Parliament, ULBs too must shun disruptive behavior and focus on constructive and inclusive discussions.

He cited the example of the Lok Sabha, where a reduction in protests and placard-waving has led to significantly higher productivity, improving public perception, and enabling better lawmaking. Birla emphasized that disruptions do not reflect the strength of democracy but rather weaken it.

He asserted that it is through dialogue, patience, and depth of discussion that democracy truly thrives, and he urged municipal representatives to lead by example in their respective cities and towns.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Birla described Urban Local Bodies as the closest tier of governance to the people, deeply aware of the challenges and needs of citizens. He noted that India's urban transformation, symbolized by cities like Gurugram, reflects both economic vitality and democratic participation.

From being associated with India's civilizational legacy to becoming a hub of innovation and enterprise, Gurugram, he said, illustrates what coordinated efforts of governments and empowered local institutions can achieve.

Birla stressed that with over 600 million people expected to live in urban areas by 2030, the scale and scope of urban governance must evolve accordingly. He stated that ULBs must not remain confined to traditional roles of service delivery but should rise as true institutions of self-governance and catalysts of nation-building.

He reiterated that the theme of the conference--"Role of Urban Local Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building"--was timely and forward-looking.

He urged delegates to approach the conference as more than a policy dialogue--as an exercise in democratic deepening and institutional learning. With five key sub-themes--including transparent functioning of municipal councils, inclusive urban development, innovation in governance, women's leadership, and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047--the conference provides a platform to share experiences, assess challenges, and build consensus on reforms.

Birla highlighted the critical, day-to-day impact that ULBs have on the lives of citizens through their work in essential civic areas such as infrastructure development, sewage and sanitation systems, waste management, road construction, and pollution control.

He noted that these are not peripheral duties, but core responsibilities that directly influence the health, safety, and quality of life of urban residents. The effectiveness of ULBs in fulfilling these functions not only builds public trust but also sets the foundation for long-term, sustainable urban growth. The footprints of local bodies, he said, are imprinted in the memory of the people through their visible and tangible service delivery.

Regarding increased participation of women in governance, Birla expressed pride that in many ULBs across the country, women's representation has reached nearly 50%. He lauded this as a transformational shift, stating that women leaders bring unique sensitivity and insight to governance and public welfare.

He called for more investment in training, leadership development, and policy exposure for women municipal leaders so they can take on key roles in administration and public life.

Birla reminded delegates that India is the mother of democracy, where local self-governance--from Gram Sabhas to urban municipalities--has always been an intrinsic part of its cultural fabric. He said that empowering ULBs will automatically empower State Assemblies, the Lok Sabha, and other democratic institutions. When local institutions are vibrant, representative, and competent, national governance becomes more responsive and representative.

He exhorted all participants to ensure effective interaction with citizens, long-term policy planning, and continuous improvement of municipal functioning. He encouraged ULBs to forecast urban demands, invest in capacity-building, and institutionalize knowledge sharing so that India's cities remain resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive.

The conference, he said, is also a forum for discovering shared solutions and building a cadre of democratic leaders who are grounded in people's aspirations and equipped to shape the laws and institutions of the future.

On July 4, 2025, the second day of the conference, delegates will present group reports and actionable recommendations. The valedictory session will be addressed by the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya, in the presence of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other dignitaries.

Om Birla concluded by urging ULBs to strive for excellence, integrity, and innovation. He said that with local leaders at the forefront, India's urban landscape will evolve into a network of empowered, inclusive, and future-ready cities. Through such collective efforts, India is well on its way to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The event was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan, among others. Municipal chairpersons, elected representatives, and senior administrators from all States and Union Territories came together with a shared democratic spirit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)