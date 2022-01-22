Puri, Jan 22 (PTI) Supporters of the Jagannath Sena staged a demonstration outside the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, demanding the reopening of the 12th-century shrine.

The temple has been closed for devotees from January 10 to February 3 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Jagannath Sena supporters demonstrated in front of the Lion' Gate of the 12th-century shrine.

"When elections can continue, markets and other temples can stay open, there is no point in keeping 'Sri Mandir' closed," said Sena convenor Priyadarshi Pattnayak.

The closure of the temple has affected livelihood of priests, shopkeepers, traders and others, he said.

