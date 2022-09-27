Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) Dengue cases continued to rise in West Bengal, as the state recorded 840 new infections, health department officials said.

Most of the cases have been reported from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, they said.

Also Read | Ghost Video: Varanasi Residents Panic After CCTV Footage of White-Clad ‘Ghost’ Walking on Rooftops Goes Viral; Police Register Case.

The state had logged 635 new cases on Saturday. At present, 541 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

Health officials and doctors urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like using mosquito nets and not allowing water accumulation in and around homes, among other steps.

Also Read | Congress President Election: Kumari Selja, KC Venugopal Front-Runners for Party President Post After Ashok Gehlot Snub.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 21,13,387, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 21,499 as three more persons succumbed to the virus, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)