New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India Meteorological Department forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the early morning hours of Tuesday and predicted it to improve gradually.

While dense fog enveloped the nation this morning, low visibility was also reported from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport flyover and AIIMS.

Also Read | “There is No Alternative to the Two-State Solution to Guarantee Lasting Peace Between … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

According to IMD, fog-induced very low visibility was reported on Tuesday till 5:30 am from Bathinda (00), Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow (25), and Purnea (50m), Ambala and Agra (200m), Gorakhpur (300m), Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata (500m).

In Uttar Pradesh, dense Fog engulfed Kanpur this morning also. People were seen warming up near bonfires. IMD forecasted 'Very dense Fog' for kanpur for Tuesday with the minimum temperatures being 7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Assam: Five Youth Arrested for Performing Risky Bike Stunts on National Highway in Hailakandi.

According to SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in National Capital on Tuesday morning was 378, which is in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, at least one person was reported dead and 10 others injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a container vehicle due to fog in the Dankaur area on Tuesday morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)