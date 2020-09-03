New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The construction of the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand will be completed "very soon" and planes such as the A320 will be able to land on its 2,500-metre long runway, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday.

"The terminal building will have six check-in counters and two arrival belts with peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers," it said.

The airport will spread across 653.75 acres of land and its terminal building is being built in an area of 4,000 square meter, said the AAI in a press release.

The AAI is building the airport in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Jharkhand government.

The Deoghar airport will be the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi and is located in the north-eastern part of the state, the AAI said.

"With a 2500-meter-long runway, the airport will be suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the development of the Deoghar airport through a video link from an event in Sindri in Jharkhand on May 25, 2018.

