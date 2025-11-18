New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Department of Youth Affairs has actively participated in the Special Campaign 5.0, an initiative spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), which focuses on promoting cleanliness, reducing pendency, and fostering administrative efficiency across Government offices from October 2 to 31.

Cleanliness is being viewed as a holistic programme encompassing not only office premises but also the surrounding public areas and residential colonies, with emphasis on prompt grievance disposal, pendency reduction, and a mindset oriented towards cleanliness in both action and thought.

During Phase I of the campaign (17th-30th September 2025), the Department identified pending matters, including MP/VIP References, Parliamentary Assurances, Inter-Ministerial Reference, and Public Grievances for resolution.

During Phase II (2nd-31st October 2025), owing to various cleanliness drives and space management activities, 2,560 sq ft of space has been freed and revenue amounting to Rs 40,301 through scrap disposal has been generated.

The Department has issued directions to all autonomous bodies, including National Service Scheme (NSS) and MY Bharat under this Department, and field officers to effectively review pending Public Grievances, undertake various cleanliness drives, disseminate messages, ensure uploading of photos and videos of the field activities pertaining to the cleanliness drives on social media platforms, highlighting the works undertaken on Swachhata.

The awareness activities on Swachhata were integrated with ongoing youth programmes and campaigns, including those planned under Sardar@150, ensuring wider outreach through the networks of NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and MY Bharat volunteers.

The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining cleanliness, promoting sustainable waste management, and ensuring efficient disposal of pending matters in the true spirit of Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat. (ANI)

