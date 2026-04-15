Kolkata (West bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Deputy Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Bharti chaired a high-level meeting in the presence of Principal Secretary at the Election Commission of India (ECI), SB Joshi, to review preparations for the ensuing West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.

The meeting, on Tuesday, carried out a comprehensive review of various aspects of election preparedness across districts. Detailed discussions were held on the identification and management of super sensitive polling stations, the effective distribution of Voter Information Slips and the operational readiness of Voter Assistance Booths.

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The preparedness regarding webcasting arrangements at polling stations was also reviewed. Emphasis was laid on strict monitoring of seizure operations and enforcement activities, along with an assessment of violence-related issues and preventive measures undertaken by the authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that a total of 2,926 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, as per an official press note.

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Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

After the final list was prepared, 1,478 candidates are contesting in Phase I across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for Phase II covering 142 constituencies.

According to a press note released on Tuesday, the last date for filing nominations for West Bengal (Phase II) was April 9. The scrutiny of nominations took place on April 10, and candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 13, 3:00 PM.

The Election Commission has directed Returning Officers to publish the final list of candidates in the official gazette. They have also been instructed to securely store all election-related documents, including nomination papers, in sealed envelopes.

Additionally, ballot papers for EVMs will feature coloured photographs of candidates along with key details such as serial numbers and symbols to help voters in easy identification. (ANI)

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