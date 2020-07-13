Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) A deputy magistrate in West Bengal died due to COVID-19 on Monday, the first senior government officer to have succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

Debdutta Ray, who was posted in Hooghly district, died at a private hospital in Serampore.

"The officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and was on home isolation. She was hospitalised yesterday morning after she complained of breathing problems. She died today," the official said.

