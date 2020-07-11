Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that with the unlocking of the economy, several disrupted activities were getting back on track.

Speaking in Rohtak, Khattar said the revenue generation of the state has also increased in the last few weeks.

He said several activities which were disrupted due to the COVID-19 are now slowly coming back on track.

Several steps have been taken by the state government to prevent the pandemic spread, he said.

He said the government got a revenue of Rs 16,009 crore in the last financial year 2019-20, whereas during the corresponding period in the current financial year, only Rs 11,098 crore was received.

Notably, the revenue collected during the first two months of the lockdown had almost been negligible as almost all revenue sources, including GST, Excise, Stamp Duty, VAT refund from Central government and mining, had dried up.

Khattar said during June 2020, 80 percent of electricity consumption has been recorded in various categories in comparison with the corresponding month of last year.

The chief minister said so far Rs 290 crore has been received in the 'Haryana Corona Relief Fund' set up to help the needy during the pandemic.

An amount of Rs 75 crore has been received from pension holders and employees of the state in the Haryana Corona Relief Fund and there are about 300 such employees who have donated their entire one month's salary, he said.

He said all Haryana MLAs have donated their one month's salary in this fund and further for one year, they have decided to donate 30 percent of their salaries to this fund. Farmers have also donated to this fund, he said.

An amount of Rs 700 crore has been spent on giving financial assistance between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 to 16 lakh needy people, he said, adding free ration was distributed by the government during April, May, and June, on which an amount of Rs 107 crore was spent.

He said under the 'Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana', the government collected complete data of each family and according to eligibility, the benefit of welfare schemes would be provided to them.

He also said the state government is practising complete transparency in carrying out developmental work to ensure judicious utilization of the tax-payers' money.

