New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday lashed out at the Centre and alleged that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation was "continuing its investment" in Adani companies despite financial experts suggesting not to do so.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that the Centre was “playing with the future of citizens” and “using their money” to invest in Adani companies.

Also Read | Silvio Berlusconi: Italy’s Ex-PM Being Treated for Leukemia.

“The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board led by Bhupendra Yadav decided to continue its investments in Adani companies despite warning from financial experts not to do so. The Hindenburg report exposed Adani and his corruption, and yet the Centre continues to invest in his companies. The central government is playing with the future of the citizens and their Provident Fund (PF),” he alleged.

The Opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Also Read | Macron Counting on China to ‘bring Russia to Its Senses’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)