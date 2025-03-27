Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposed by the BJP-led Central government, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated that the bill is "destroying the rights of Muslims."

Taking to X, Stalin criticised the proposed amendments, alleging that they are intended to cripple the Waqf Board and interfere with religious freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

"All parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be brought by the Union BJP government! The BJP is working with the aim of crippling the functioning of the Waqf organisation by making several amendments at once, without any demand from Muslims," Stalin wrote.

The Chief Minister questioned the necessity of the amendments, and wrote, "What is the need for these amendments when the very people for whom they are said to be bringing them do not accept them? The people of Tamil Nadu want the Union Government to completely withdraw this law that divides the people and interferes with the freedom of religion granted by the Constitution."

Earlier on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister moved a resolution in the state Assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, proposed by the Central government and said that the Bill is "destroying" the rights of Muslims.

"The Central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf (Amendment) Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The Central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," MK Stalin said in the Assembly.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders. (ANI)

