Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan education minister B D Kalla on Wednesday said that detailed examination and deliberation is required before a final decision is taken regarding the supply value of casinos and online gaming as recommended by the GST Council.

The GST Council on Wednesday decided that 28 per cent GST will be levied at face value of entry level bets placed in gaming platforms and casinos.

The Centre will bring amendments to the Central GST law in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, following which states will pass the amendments to State GST law in their respective assemblies.

Kalla represented Rajasthan in the 51st meeting of the GST Council held under the chairmanship of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. He joined the meeting through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, Kalla said that the full bet value/face value paid for casino, racecourse, and online gaming will be taxed as per the recommendation of the GST Council.

The Council's recommendation for the supply value is the same for casino and online gaming. Therefore, detailed examination and deliberation are necessary before taking a final decision regarding the supply value.

He said that imposing a 28 per cent rate on online gaming does not prevent it from being classified as betting and gambling.

He said that since the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has included the concept of permitted online gaming, clubbing it with betting and gambling under the GST law would be contrary to the spirit of these rules.

