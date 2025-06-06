New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with the principals of government schools and lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for developing an artificial education model, further stating that the education policy of the AAP government was aimed at a wrong direction.

"They developed an artificial education model. Haiderpur village is a heavily populated area in this Vidhan Sabha, but there is not a single school that teaches science. Where should those students who want to study science go? You can see the direction in which their education policy was aimed at, if they could not provide a single science school in the last 11 years of their governance... There is a shortage of staff in most schools..." the CM said, speaking to the media.

She further assured that staff recruitment was being done to fill in vacancies properly, further stating that 75 PM-SHRI schools would be established better than private schools.

"We are ensuring recruitment is done properly and all vacancies are filled... 75 PM-SHRI schools will be made, and they will be better than private schools..." she further added.

Minister Parvesh Verma also took a jibe at AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal for making big claims of the redevelopment of schools and their education policy but not incorporating them.

"This building was constructed in 2018, and Arvind Kejriwal made big claims of redevelopment of schools and their education policy. They have just temporarily covered the gap between these two buildings with a sheet and screwed it. You see this huge fault in the architecture," Verma said speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, on June 5, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi had written a letter to the CM over the "uncontrollable" fees of the private schools and demanded that the Fee Regulation Bill should be presented in the Assembly during a special session.

In her letter to the Delhi CM, Atishi said that the Bill should also be referred to the Select Committee, which will seek the opinion of the parents.

"The Government should immediately call a Special Session of the Assembly and table the Fee Regulation bill. The Bill should then be referred to a Select Committee, with members from both the BJP and AAP. The Select Committee should do a large-scale public consultation involving all stakeholders. Only after this, the final draft of the Bill, after incorporating all changes, should be passed by the Assembly," Atishi said. (ANI)

