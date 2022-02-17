New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Developed nations failed to mobilise USD 100 billion in climate finance that was committed but the European Union is on track to reach the goal by next year, said Frans Timmermans, the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, on Thursday.

At the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2022, the annual flagship event organised by TERI, he said the climate crisis is already wreaking havoc in every country and such a "planetary emergency" needs a global response.

Timmermans made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at a session on 'Multilateralism and Global Action in the Anthropocene for Planetary Resilience' at the WSDS 2022, being held virtually.

At the end of this year, the world will again gather in response to a crisis that threatens our very existence. The climate crisis is already wreaking havoc in every country," he said.

"We can tackle it, but only if we all work together in close cooperation. Because a planetary emergency needs a global response."

"Developed nations failed to mobilise the USD 100 billion in climate finance that was committed. We are, however, on track to reach that goal by next year and I want to work to meet it this year. The EU has been a consistent donor and we will continue talking to other donors to meet this figure as soon as possible," Timmermans said.

He also lauded India as a "key player" at the recently held COP 26 in Glasgow, adding the country is walking the talk on climate action.

"I think that in many ways India was also a key player at COP26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 2070 net-zero target was very positive and very welcome. This will help steer India's green transition," Timmermans said.

In the context of COP26, it was this announcement that helped to bring the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement within reach, he said.

Timmermans hailed India for submitting the updated Nationally Determined Contributions saying it would enable the country to take a leading role in the delivery of the Glasgow agreement and make it a global example.

"The commitment to install 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 is a prime example of India's global leadership."

He said that COP26 gave the world a shot at keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius and if all pledges are fully implemented, the path could even bring it to 1.8 degrees Celsius.

"But 1.8 degrees Celsius is not 1.5 degrees Celsius. There is still a lot of work ahead to keep the commitment we made in Glasgow: We need to aim higher.

"So, our task is to continue working together to implement concrete domestic policies and ensure that every party submits an NDC that is in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target,” he said.

About the collaboration of the European Union with India, Timmermans said both are already working together for the green transition. "We are eager to continue and expand that work."

"The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are two excellent examples of our cooperation so far," he said.

He hoped the discussion on "phasing out coal and ensuring a just transition" that started at COP26 would continue over the coming months.

"We are likewise looking forward to expanding our cooperation on green hydrogen, including by organising a first EU-India Hydrogen Forum."

Inside the EU, in 2022, ambitious climate action will continue to be at the top of our political agenda, Timmermans said.

"We are working with our member states and the European Parliament to negotiate the new legislation to cut emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 as compared to 1990. In this global fight, the EU is committed to doing our part and to deliver at home what we agreed in Paris and Glasgow," he said.

Timmermans said in the run-up to COP27, the EU will continue reaching out either bilaterally or through the G7, the G20, MOCA and the High Ambition Coalition.

He also expressed concern about the biodiversity crisis and said the answers to the climate crisis, whether in mitigation or adaptation, can also help restore biodiversity.

