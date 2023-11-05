New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday told a group of youngsters from Maoist-affected areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that development can never be achieved through violence and urged them to understand the importance of education.

She said that the country's democratic system provides equal opportunities to everyone.

They just have to make their way with hardwork and dedication, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as having said.

She said that their future is bright and stressed that "development can never be achieved through violence".

Murmu advised them to have full faith in the country's Constitution and democracy.

A youth delegation from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

They are in Delhi under the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for youths of areas most-affected by Left Wing Extremism, the statement said.

The president said that education is the foundation of individual and community development.

She urged them to understand the importance of education as well as make others aware about it.

Murmu advised them to get inspiration from "our ancestors and strengthen India by imbibing their values ??and ideals".

The government is striving for the all-round development of the country and all citizens, she said and added that it is committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone without any discrimination.

"Even in the remotest areas, the government is building amenities like roads, communication, education and health facilities for development of all. Many ITIs and skill development centres have been established to enhance the vocational skills of the youth and provide them employment opportunities," Murmu said.

