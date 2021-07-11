Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI) On Arvind Kejriwal promising free electricity up to 300 units to each family in Uttarakhand if the AAP is voted to power, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the BJP government's only agenda is steering the state on the path of development.

"Elections could be someone's only agenda, but our agenda is that of development -- finishing on priority projects, the foundation stones of which have been laid, taking the works done by the Narendra Modi government (at the Centre) in the state to people," Dhami told reporters, without naming anyone at the Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi.

Asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could pose a challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year, he said the only challenge that lies before the saffron party is to take the state forward on the path of development.

Dhami said a lot has been done in the state in the last four years, especially in the infrastructure sector.

"If you visit Uttarakhand, you get to see the tremendous amount of work that has been done. So much work has been done on the all-weather road project. The Dehradun-Delhi highway has also been widened and improved," he said.

Replying to a question, Dhami said there is no resentment among the members of his cabinet on his elevation as chief minister.

"Most of my ministerial colleagues are my seniors who have experience. We are all working as a team to steer the state on the path of development," he said.

"Our former chief ministers have also done well. We have to take forward their good work," he added.

Dhami said he has met the central leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Modi, and submitted a string of proposals related to the state's development to them.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Dehradun on Sunday and promised to give free electricity up to 300 units to every family in Uttarakhand, waive old bills, ensure that there are no power cuts and give free electricity to farmers if the AAP is elected to power in the state.

