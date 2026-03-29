Kolkata, March 29: A man was arrested on charges of brutally killing his wife in front of their minor daughter in South Kolkata, said police on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kasba area in South Kolkata early in the morning, and the man was arrested while trying to flee the scene after committing the crime. According to the police, the arrested individual has been identified as Binod Singh. Locals alleged that the accused frequently returned home in an intoxicated state and would demand money from his wife, Swapna Singh. If she refused to provide the money, he would create a disturbance in the house. Neighbours further alleged that he would often physically assault his wife.

According to their accounts, Binod returned home around 10.00 p.m. on Saturday. Upon entering the house, he immediately demanded Rs 4,000 from Swapna. However, his wife refused to give him the money. Enraged by this refusal, he began to create a scene, and after a short while, he left the house. Local further said that Binod returned to the house again in the early hours of Sunday. After he repeatedly banged on the door, his daughter opened it for him. Swapna was asleep in the room. It is alleged that, without warning, Binod suddenly began stabbing his wife repeatedly in the abdomen with a knife. Kolkata Horror: Son Allegedly Strangles Mother Over Remarriage, Decamps With Jewellery.

Awakened by the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to the scene. They managed to apprehend the accused as he was attempting to escape. The neighbours then took the critically injured woman to the Chittaranjan Medical College and Hospital around 5.30 a.m. Swapna subsequently succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police confirmed that the incident was reported to the Kasba Police Station around 6.30 a.m. Upon receiving the information, police officers arrived at the crime scene.

Binod was detained and taken to the police station, where he was subsequently formally arrested. Investigators gathered the full details of the incident from the deceased woman's daughter. The police's preliminary assessment suggests that Binod attacked his wife with a knife as a result of domestic discord. However, the police are currently investigating whether there were any other underlying motives behind this incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a written complaint has been lodged by the deceased woman's family. West Bengal Shocker: Man Hacks Woman to Death Inside Beauty Parlour, Dies by Suicide on Outskirts of Kolkata.

A relative of the deceased woman told a section of reporters, "Binod did not earn a living. Swapna worked at a local establishment, and the household ran entirely on her earnings. However, Binod would frequently demand money from his wife. If she refused, he would create a scene. Binod would even go to Swapna's workplace and cause a disturbance. Due to these repeated incidents, Swapna eventually lost her job." A neighbour said, "Binod returned on Saturday night and once again created a scene over money. He demanded four thousand rupees, but Swapna refused to give it to him."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).