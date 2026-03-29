Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate SP Shunmuganathan, who is contesting from the Srivaikuntam Assembly Constituency on Sunday, highlighted the strong alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami.

He also mentioned Congress's "dwindling presence" in the state and predicted a comprehensive win for the NDA alliance in the Thoothukudi district.

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Speaking to ANI, Shunmuganathan said, "PM Modi and the General Secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami, have formed a strong alliance. Just as EPS and PM Modi share a high level of friendship, the cadres of AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu are also working together with a common understanding. Today, Congress has reached a situation where it has no significant presence in Tamil Nadu. The Congress party is ready to ally with the TVK. However, for some reason, the alliance did not happen. In all 6 assembly constituencies of the Thoothukudi district, the NDA alliance will win by a large margin of votes."

The AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister. Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK party over its failure to take appropriate action during severe rainfall in 2023.

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Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Vagaikulam Airport, he said, "We are planning to visit all districts across Tamil Nadu and directly meet the people to seek their support."

Palaniswami arrived at Thoothukudi from Chennai by flight to campaign in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sankarankovil, and Kovilpatti regions.

He recalled how in 2023, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall in southern districts, the DMK government failed to take appropriate action. However, during the AIADMK regime, immediate steps were taken by appointing IAS and other officials as soon as war.

"As a result, districts like Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli were severely affected by heavy rains. I immediately visited Thoothukudi and met the people, but the Chief Minister did not personally meet or console them," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)