Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI) On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising free electricity up to 300 units to each family in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the BJP government's only agenda is steering the state on the path of development.

"Election could be someone's only agenda. But our agenda is that of development. Finishing on priority projects whose foundation stones have been laid, taking works done by the Narendra Modi government in the state to people," Dhami told reporters without naming anyone at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi.

A video recording of the press conference was circulated among the media here.

Asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party could pose a challenge to the BJP in Uttarakhand in the assembly polls due early next year, Dhami said the only challenge that lies before us is taking the state forward on the path of development.

He said so much has been done in the state in the last four years, especially in the infrastructure sector.

"If you visit Uttarakhand you get to see the tremendous amount of work that has been done. So much work has been done on the all weather road project. The Dehradun-Delhi highway has also been widened and improved," he said.

Replying to a question, he said there is no resentment among members of his Cabinet on his elevation as chief minister.

"Most of my ministerial colleagues are my seniors who have experience. We are all working as a team to steer the state on the path of development," he said.

"Our former chief ministers have also done well. We have to take forward their good work," Dhami said.

Dhami said he has met central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and submitted to them a string of proposals related to the development of the state.

On whether or not the Kanwar yatra will be held later this month, the Uttarakhand chief minister said the yatra is associated with religious sentiments of people but the priority is saving lives in the time of the Covid pandemic.

"Even the gods will not want people to die. The priority at the moment is saving lives," he said.

However, a final decision on Kanwar yatra will be taken in consultation with neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and others from where a large number of Kanwariyas come to Haridwar to collect holy waters of the Ganga, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Dehradun and promised to give free electricity upto 300 units to every family, waive off old bills, ensure there are no power cuts and give free electricity to farmers if AAP is elected to power in the state.

