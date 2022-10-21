Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of 21 development works worth Rs 643.10 crore in Kota. He inaugurated the projects including flyovers and underpasses via videoconferencing from Jaipur.

He described the 'Kota Model' as an example of urban transformation.

He said that Kota has established its identity as an educational city and it will also be known for tourism.

The chief minister highlighted various schemes and programme of the state government and said that Rajasthan is becoming a model state in public welfare schemes.

