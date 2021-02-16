Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday alleged the Centre's decision to accept the demand for bringing all sub-sects of Devandrakula Vellalar community under their collective was an attempt to protect the caste system.

He also claimed it was aimed at establishing the BJP, heading the union government, to establish itself politically in Tamil Nadu.

"Devendrakula Vellalar name change is an attempt to protect the caste system on which the BJP hopes to nurture its political ambitions and establish itself (in Tamil Nadu)," he told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit here on Sunday, announced that the Centre has accepted the the Devendrakula Vellalar community's demand to be listed only by their collective, traditional name of 'Devendrakula Vellalar (DVR)' and not by the names of seven sub-sects.

The Puthiya Thamizhagam party in the state had been demanding renaming the seven sects under a single heritage name of DVR and also wanted de-listing the caste from the list of Scheduled Castes.

Raja accused the Modi government of depriving rights of the states and trying to break the Constitution, especially its secular fabric.

"The results of the five state elections including in Tamil Nadu will mark the beginning of the fall of the BJP regime (at the Centre)," he claimed.

Besides Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are slated to go for assembly polls this year.

The CPI leader also took potshots at the AIADMK, alleging it was submissive to the central government and not taking up the state's rights.

He took exception to the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi over her alleged role in spreading a toolkit on farmers protest, claiming her detention was 'unfair'.

Raja said the CPIs state conference will be held in Madurai on February 18 in which the leaders from DMK and its allies will participate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)