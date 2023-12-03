Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Devotees gathered in large numbers and waited in long queues in front of the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai City.

A large number of crowds from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka flocked to the ancient temple to offer their prayers. Due to the lack of proper parking facilities near the temple, there was an increase in the number of vehicles in Thiru Mada Veedhi street and many other areas of Tiruvannamalai City.

Despite the cold raindrops, devotees from across southern India flocked to the temple to have Darshan of Swami in the Arunachaleswarar temple.

Earlier, in November, the 'Karthigai Deepam Festival', one of Tamil Nadu's most important festivals attracted devotees from across the country.

The Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple at Thiruvannamalai hosts a 10-day festival called Maha Deepam where Lord Shiva is worshipped under the name Arunachaleswarar.

Lord Shiva is believed to be present at Thiruvannamalai in the form of a mountain, signifying the element of fire in the cosmos.

A procession was also carried out at Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple here ahead of 'Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam'. On each day of these 10 days of the Maha Deepam festival, the deity is carried on different processions. (ANI)

