Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): As the three-day suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra was lifted here today, Devotees expressed gratitude as they once again began their spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Satyajeet Kumar, a devotee from West Bengal, expressed happiness, saying, "I came on the 5th (October), but the yatra was suspended for 3 days. I am very happy that I will fulfil my resolve to visit Vaishno Devi."

"I feel very happy that finally I will be able to complete the Vishno Devi pilgrimage, for which I had come here. Thankfully, I would be able to complete my travel plans with the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi in the final days of the trip," he added.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was halted as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and the potential for landslides in the Trikuta Hills region.

As weather conditions improve, the authorities have reopened the routes for devotees, ensuring all safety measures are in place and the tracks are cleared. The Shrine Board officials said that the Yatra has resumed smoothly and pilgrims are being allowed to proceed towards the Bhawan.

Authorities continue to urge pilgrims to stay updated through official channels and follow safety advisories during their visit.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended on October 5. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced that the suspension was a result of an adverse weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 and will resume on October 8 ", the Shrine Board had said earlier in an official statement.

Earlier, the Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

