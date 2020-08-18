Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI): Devotees have started visiting religious places in Rameswaram after the state government eased the e-pass procedure from Monday.

The state government has started the process of giving e-pass for travelling within and outside Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of Rameswaram said, "The number of devotees coming to the city is less as there is no public transport. Devotees have to take hired vehicles which cost more than public transport."

Devotees who visited Rameswaram were disappointed as there were not many priests to perform pooja. A few of them were seen performing the rituals on their own.

The state was under complete lockdown since March 23 following the Centre's announcement in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Now the government is relaxing the lockdown and is resuming travel across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

