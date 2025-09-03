Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that stranded devotees participating in the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district will be rescued with the help of helicopters.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla on Tuesday, CM Sukhu said the district administration has been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the air evacuation of pilgrims affected by adverse weather and road disruptions.

"I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to arrange for the stranded devotees to be airlifted. The Disaster Management Act has been enforced in the state. As per requirements, all necessary facilities will be provided to those affected," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sukhu added that with the situation heavily dependent on the weather, the state was hoping for clear skies to expedite rescue and relief work.

"Now, we can only pray to God for the weather to clear," he remarked.

Officials said that continuous rain and landslides have cut off access routes to high-altitude pilgrimage sites, leaving many devotees awaiting rescue.

The Manimahesh Yatra, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a prominent annual pilgrimage in the state, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of the 12-day Assembly session, Sukhu said, "We discussed the disaster situation for four days and gave our reply. The state has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall over the last two days, resulting in multiple landslides, loss of life, and destruction of homes. The Assembly has declared Himachal Pradesh as a disaster-affected state."

He assured full government support to affected families, announcing that each household that has lost its home will receive Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction and an additional Rs 70,000 for household items washed away. For livestock losses, compensation will be Rs 55,000 for a cow or buffalo and Rs 9,000 for a goat or sheep. Owners of partially damaged houses will get Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)

