Amritsar, November 14: On the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali, devotees visited the Golden Temple and took a holy dip in the 'Sarovar' on Saturday morning. Bandi Chhor Divas is the anniversary of Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji's release from Gwalior Fort prison in the Mughal period.

"I came to offer my gratitude and prayers at the Golden Temple. We took a dip in the holy waters at the Sarovar. Looking forward to the cheer and light that these festivals will spread across the country today," Gurjeet Singh, a devotee, told ANI. Also Read | Diwali 2020: Imran Khan Greets Hindus in Pakistan on Deepavali.

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh's Tweet

My warm greetings to all Indians across the world on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas & Children's Day. I pray for happiness, health & prosperity for all our people. Please ensure everyone around you is taking full precautions against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/PyfpKAbPdA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 14, 2020

"Today we have come to bow down in front of the Almighty and express our love towards Him for taking care of us throughout the year. We have come with our entire family to pray for the well being of our loved ones' today," Samreen Kaur, another devotee, said. Also Read | Aakash Chopra Defends Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and India Captaincy.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali and Badhi Chhor Divas.

"May these joyous festivals usher in a new era for all of us, with good health, happiness and harmony to lead us into a new dawn. Let us celebrate these moments in the true spirit of caring and sharing, with all due precautions to keep ourselves, as well as our families, friends and neighbours safe amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," an official statement from the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said.

