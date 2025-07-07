Puri (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): Devotees in large numbers gathered in Puri on Sunday to witness the sacred 'Adhara Panna' ritual, as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, was offered a special drink on the chariot. The ritual is considered one of the most significant events in the Rath Yatra celebrations.

The 'Adhara Panna' ritual involves the offering of a sacred drink made with milk, sugar, and other ingredients to the deities in uniquely designed earthen pots shaped like the Lord's mouth. This offering is made on the chariots and is considered exclusively for the deities. After the ritual, the pots are broken on the chariot itself.

Madhav Chandra Puja Panda explained the process, saying, "After the daily rituals like Mangala Aarti, Snana, Gopal Vallabh Bhog, etc. and Madhyana Dhoopa and bhog ritual, the main ritual called 'Adhara Panna' will be performed in which milk, sugar and all such ingredients mixed will be offered to the Lord in three earthen pots that look like 'Adhara', meaning the Lord's face. After the ritual, these earthen pots are broken on the chariot itself because this prasad is only for the deities. Later, the Lord is given a bath before the evening rituals."

He urged devotees to remain calm for darshan, adding, "Although everyone is excited for Lord Jagannath's darshan, if the devotees remain patient, they will have very good darshan."

Pooja, a devotee from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, described her experience, saying, "Lord Jagannath is looking very pretty just like a groom. Our Lord is very loving and adorable. Lord gives darshan only to those devotees whom he calls for darshan, so the devotees who are being called by the Lord are coming for darshan. The weather is also very pleasant. Lord has made all the arrangements for his devotees."

Another devotee from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, said, "We had darshan of Lord Jagannath and we come every year to participate in Rath Yatra and have darshan of Lord Jagannath. Whenever the weather is too hot, Lord Jagannath brings the rain and stops it when the devotees feel inconvenient. Lord is very caring. The Rath Yatra will continue for four more days till Purnima, so everyone should come and visit Jagannath Puri."

BJP MP Sambit Patra also spoke about the event and the significance of the yatra, saying, "Lord goes to his aunt's house from the temple premises and then Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra go back to the temple during Bahuda Yatra, that was held yesterday. Today, people from Odisha and other parts of the country are coming to have darshan of the Lord and even those outside the country who believe in the Lord are coming to Puri in lakhs. The arrangements for this are being made under the leadership of the Chief Minister." (ANI)

