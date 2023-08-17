New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved flights of IndiGo to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would start services to Tashkent from September 22.

A senior official on Thursday said the regulator has approved operations of IndiGo to Tashkent with effect from September 6.

This means that the airline has been permitted to start services anytime from September 6 onwards.

IndiGo will be operating four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, which will be the airline's 31st international destination.

