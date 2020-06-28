New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has issued a show cause notice to AirAsia India in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline is compromising on the issue of safety.

AirAsia India said that it will cooperate with the DGCA.

"AirAsia India confirms receipt of the notice and we are assisting the regulator in its fact finding process. We will fully cooperate with the regulator," said AirAsia India Spokesperson. (ANI)

