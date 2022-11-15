Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and other modern technological tools should be used for enhancing safety and security of people.

He chaired a meeting of senior officers at the police headquarters to review technologies being used by police and need od futuristic technologies for efficient policing.

Also Read | Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

"Artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and other modern technological tools need to be used for the safety and security of people. We need to identify the manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance the capability and capacity of the police personnel", Singh said.

He said police forces around the world are using number of modern technologies for efficient policing and minimising human intervention in case of rescue and other operations.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Congress Workers Upset Over Candidates' Selection for Upcoming Polls.

He said modern equipment bring transparency to the system and improvement in the quality of policing on various fronts.

The DGP directed the officials to identify the areas where more and more technology can be used and also for preparing action plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)