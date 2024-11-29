Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 29 (ANI): The All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024 commenced on Friday, highlighting critical components of national security that include counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and the fight against narcotics.

The three-day conference, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, aims to bring together senior police officials and security administrators to address pressing challenges and enhance strategies for ensuring internal security across the nation.

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

It's deliberations will include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes for tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the conference from November 30 to December 1, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the conference.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1.

The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP conference. The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP and IGsP conferences to be organised all across the country since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP and IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of states and Union Territories and chiefs of Central Police Organisations, among others. (ANI)

