New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A three-day conference of the chiefs of all state police forces and paramilitary organisations will begin here on Friday with cyber security, war on drugs, situation in Jammu and Kashmir being on the top of the agenda, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will address the annual meet that is also expected to discuss border management, threat from across the border and maritime security.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: ‘Leave Politics Aside, Focus on Law and Order Situation’, Arvind Kejriwal Tells Governor VK Saxena After DCW Chief Claims Harassment.

Around 350 top police officers of the country in the rank of the Director General and Inspector General will attend the conference, an official said.

Threat from Khalistani extremists, danger to economy, cryptocurrencies, Maoists violence and northeast insurgency are other issues which may come up for discussions during the deliberations.

Also Read | Delhi School Admissions 2023: First List of Shortlisted Students for Admission to Over 1,800 Private Schools To Be Out Tomorrow.

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi.

In 2014, when the Modi government came into power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, it was held in Guwahati in 2014, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, BSF academy at Tekanpur in 2017, Pune in 2019 and virtually during Covid pandemic in 2020 and in Lucknow in a hybrid mode in 2021.

The number of business sessions and topics have increased significantly with focus on improving policing in service of people, another official said.

Before 2014, deliberations largely focused on national security matters only.

Since 2014, these conferences have a twin focus of national security as well as core policing issues, including prevention and detection of crime, community policing, law and order, improving the police image, etc, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)