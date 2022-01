Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jan 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid tribute to martyred Army havaldar Pradeep Thapa at his residence in Guchhu Pani, Anarwala, here.

"We salute the martyr and bow our heads to his sacrifice. The Uttarakhand government will always stand by his family," Dhami said after laying a wreath on his body. A havaldar with 1/3 Gorkha Rifles, Thapa was killed in line of duty in Nagaland on December 31.

Uttarakhand Minister of Soldier Welfare Ganesh Joshi was present.

