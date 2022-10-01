Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Several lakh people are expected to attend the 66th 'Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din' to be organised at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur in Maharashtra from October 2 to 5, a functionary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said on Saturday.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 103-Year Old Voter Pyar Singh Honoured by Election Dept, Declared As District Icon in Chamba Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The event, which marks the conversion to Buddhism of legendary social reformer and jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar along with several lakh followers in 1956, is being held without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Cab Driver Kills Class 12 Student After He Fails To Return Money Borrowed To Buy iPhone in Jamia Nagar, Accused Arrested.

Addressing a press conference, Sudhir Fulzele said Mahilla Dhamma Melava would be organised on October 2, while on October 3 Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Surei Sasai will give Buddha Dhamma Diksha in the presence of Bhante Dhamma Sarthi, Bhante Nagvansh, Bhante Nagsen and others.

"On October 4 at 9 am, Panchshil Zenda will be hoisted by Bhante Arya Nagarjun Surei Sasai. A 56-foot long portrait of Buddha will be presented by the Bhikkhu Sangha from Thailand. Later, the Dhamma Parishad will be organised followed by a cultural programme,' he said.

October 5 will see 'Buddha-Bhim' songs as well as other programmes, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scheduled to attend, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)