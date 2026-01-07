Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A medical board will be constituted to ascertain the exact cause of death of a college student in Dharamshala in an alleged ragging case, police said on Wednesday.

This comes after a 19-year-old Dalit student died on December 26, 2025, after allegedly facing harassment and ragging. The government has suspended an assistant professor and formed a committee to investigate.

A senior police official told ANI that the police have written to the authorities of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (Tanda) in Kangra district, seeking the formation of a medical board comprising expert doctors to examine the victim's medical history and determine the real cause of death.

"A letter has been written to the concerned authorities of Tanda Medical College to constitute a medical board to ascertain the real cause of death of the Dharamshala college girl. Various medical experts will review the victim's medical history. However, it is yet to be decided how many members will be there in the medical board," DIG North Range Soumya Sambasivan told ANI.

The police have already compiled the treatment history of the victim from multiple medical institutions where she was treated prior to her death.

"We have collected the treatment history of the victim from various hospitals and medical colleges, including Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, Tanda Medical College in Kangra, a hospital in Palampur, and a few other hospitals in Pathankot and Ludhiana in Punjab," DIG Sambasivan said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the victim's father's statement has been recorded before a judicial magistrate in Kangra. In addition, the victim's mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Shimla to gather further evidence.

The case relates to the death of a female student of Government College, Dharamshala, who died on December 26. Following the incident, the police registered cases against three female students of the college for ragging.

"Three girl students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging, while a professor was also booked for sexual harassment on January 1, days after the victim's death," police said.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

