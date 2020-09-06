Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,819, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total number of cases include 97 active cases and 2452 discharges, according to the BMC.

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

Also Read | Air Tickets Booked For International And Domestic Travel During First Two Phases of Lockdown Will Be Fully Refunded, DGCA Tells Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)