Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally at Dharavi in Mumbai rose to 3,692 on Monday after nine new cases were found in the densely populated slum colony, an official said.

On Saturday and Sunday, five new cases each were reported in Dharavi, the 2.5 sq km area which houses nearly 6.5 lakh people.

Also Read | Amit Shah Says ‘Hope GDP Will Be Positive in Next Quarter’.

As of now, there are 20 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, while 3,361 patients have recovered, the official said.

The first coronavirus case was detected in Dharavi on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first case was found detected in Mumbai.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Chairs Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)