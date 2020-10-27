Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi crossed the 3,500-mark on Tuesday with the addition of 11 new cases, a senior BMC official said.

The civic official said with 11 more persons testing positive for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi rose to 3,508.

Also Read | Kerala First State in the Country to Fix Floor Price for Vegetables, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The last 500 COVID-19 cases were added in 39 days. Earlier, it took 72 days for infections to cross the 3,000- mark from 2,500.

The official said 3,057 COVID-19 patients in the slum -dominated area have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | HRERA Approves Maximum 1% Brokerage to Property Dealers on Sale or Purchase of Property in Haryana.

The civic body has stopped sharing death figures from the densely populated locality, which was once a COVID-19 hotspot.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 143 active COVID-19 cases at present.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of more than over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)