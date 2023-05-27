New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

Adheenams of Dharmapuram will present a special gift to PM Modi.

As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred Sengol is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The sceptre Sengol will be presented to PM Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Aadheenam.

Talking about the installation of 'Sengol', a symbol of justice, Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said on Friday that it is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that Sengol is being given its significance.

"Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It's good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament. We are going to Delhi and we'll be giving it to the PM," he said.

The Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said that it is a "matter of pride" for Tamil Nadu that Sengol, a symbol of justice, will be installed in the new Parliament building adding that "some people are spreading lies".

He said that the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, which will now be presented to PM Modi on Sunday.

The Home Minister had launched a special website (sengol1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about Sengol on Wednesday.

"We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all," he had said. (ANI)

