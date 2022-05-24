Jarsuguda (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday geared up to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Radharani Panda contesting in a by-election for Odisha's Brajarajnagar assembly seat, which is scheduled to be held on May 31.

Dharmendra Pradhan has addressed several public meetings in the presence of Radharani Panda and appealed to locals to vote for Radharani to make proper development at Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

On Tuesday, during the by-election campaign, two BJP Members of Parliament Suresh Pujari and Basant Panda from Bargarh and Kalahandi constituencies respectively raised eyebrows against the ruling party BJD to support Radharani Panda with Pradhan.

Pradhan spoke about coal mining and said, "black gold has been providing electricity to different parts of the country but the workers are deprived of benefits."

He alleged, "district is earning around Rs 200 crore under the district mineral fund but no one knows where the money is being spent."

The Union Minister also spoke about Mahanadi dam dispute, jobs for locals and migration. He also highlighted the welfare schemes being initiated by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He called upon the people of Brajarajnagar to vote for BJP's candidate Radharani,

Brajarajnagar bypoll will be held on May 31. The by-election was entailed following the death of sitting MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year. (ANI)

