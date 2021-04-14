By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases are reaching new heights daily, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) introduced "Luminometer" at the airport to detect the virus load on surface areas.

"Air travelling is the safest mode of travelling and looking at the rising number of cases we have introduced new technology to arrest the spread of the infection. We have introduced 'Luminometer' at the airport. With the help of this new technology we are able to get to know how infected surfaces are," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL told ANI.

"According to a few reports the new variant of the virus is airborne and to fight this we have installed a HEPA filter inside the airport, which clears the air every 10 seconds. We have also installed a machine, which disinfects passengers' bags using Ultraviolet rays," the DIAL CEO added.

He further informed that the airport authorities have appealed to all passengers and staff members at the airport to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines as it is a matter of safety for 1,500 DIAL employees, 70,000 other workforce, which includes CISF personnel, airlines crew and other staff members.

"It is not an easy job that is why we have formed a team of all stakeholders concerned, which will ensure that everyone follows the prescribed guidelines," Jaipuriar added.

Earlier, Delhi Airport launched a passenger friendly application "HOI-app" to enable a contactless and safe travel.

"HOI is a one stop solution for passengers to avail safe, smart and seamless travel experience. Its intuitive capability helps elevate passenger experience in a digitally-powered and contactless travel," read a DIAL statement.

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said Union health ministry on Wednesday and in the last 24 hours, 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the country. (ANI)

