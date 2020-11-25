New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a democratic system, dialogue is the best medium for not allowing a debate to become a dispute, said President Ram Nath Kovind while inaugurating the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat on Wednesday.

"In a parliamentary democracy, the opposition also has an important role along with the ruling party, and, therefore harmony, cooperation and meaningful deliberation between the two are necessary. It is the responsibility of presiding officers to provide a congenial atmosphere for a healthy debate to the people's representatives in the House and to encourage courteous dialogue and discussion," President said.

The President observed that the democratic system has proved to be the most effective means of people's welfare.

"It is a matter of pride to be a Member of the Parliament and the legislature. Members and presiding officers should maintain each other's dignity for the betterment of people and progress of the country. Holding the presiding officers in high esteem, MPs and MLAs earn respect for themselves and for the parliamentary democracy itself," Kovind said.

The President further said that parliament and legislative assemblies are the cornerstones of the parliamentary system. They have an important responsibility to work for a better future of our countrymen.

"In the last few decades, expectations, aspirations and awareness of the general public have been on the rise. Therefore, the role and responsibilities of Parliament and legislatures have come into focus even more. People's representatives are expected to remain true to the principles of democracy. The biggest challenge before democratic institutions and people's representatives is to live up to the expectations of the people," Kovind asserted.

The President also said that the democratic system is eventually governed by the supreme goal of people's welfare, especially the uplift of the poor, backward and the deprived sections of our society and the progress of the country.

He expressed confidence that the three organs of governance together will continue to work towards achieving this goal. (ANI)

