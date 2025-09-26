By Pramod Chaturvedi

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly turned into a battleground of sharp exchanges and political drama after TDP MLA and veteran film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna made controversial remarks against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him a "psycho" during Assembly proceedings.

The uproar began during a debate on Thursday sparked by BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, who criticized the previous YSRCP government for alleged neglect of the Telugu film industry. According to Srinivas, leading film personalities had tried to meet Jagan during his tenure as Chief Minister but were snubbed. He claimed that it was only after megastar Chiranjeevi intervened that Jagan finally agreed to engage with the industry's representatives.

Balakrishna interrupted Srnivas' speech and dismissed the allegations, referring to Jagan as a "psycho," prompting immediate outrage from the ruling YSRCP benches. His remarks were met with strong condemnation from party leaders, who deemed them "disgraceful" and "unbecoming of a legislator."

Senior YSRCP leaders quickly hit back at Balakrishna, questioning both his decorum and mental stability. "The Assembly is not a movie set for film-style dialogues," one leader retorted, accusing Balakrishna of degrading the sanctity of the House.

Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) was particularly vocal, recalling instances where Jagan had extended personal support to Balakrishna. Nani cited the period before the release of Akhanda, when Balakrishna sought an audience with then-CM Jagan. According to him, Jagan not only agreed to the meeting but also instructed officials to extend full cooperation to the actor. He further noted that during a firing incident at Balakrishna's residence, Jagan showed concern and assistance, and that pending bills of the Basavatarakam Trust--associated with Balakrishna--were cleared without delay.

"Why forget such acts of generosity? Is political gain more important than decency?" Nani asked.

Amidst the escalating controversy, actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi issued a public clarification, attempting to set the record straight. In his statement, Chiranjeevi said he had personally intervened when industry stakeholders approached him with concerns about rising production costs and rigid ticket pricing during Jagan's tenure.

He confirmed that after coordinating with then-Minister Perni Nani, he met Jagan over lunch to present the industry's case. "Jagan listened with patience and responded positively," Chiranjeevi said. Following the meeting, the government revised the ticket pricing policy--a move that benefited the entire industry, including both Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi's detailed clarification has dealt a significant blow to the long-standing narrative promoted by TDP and Janasena leaders, who have accused Jagan of being dismissive towards Tollywood. YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Margani Bharat were quick to seize the moment, launching a scathing attack on Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan, and Balakrishna, accusing them of misleading the public with "fabricated stories."

"The truth has come out. Jagan always stood with the film industry. This opportunistic politics must end," said Margani Bharat.

The incident has once again spotlighted the bitter political polarization in Andhra Pradesh, where even issues related to cinema are not immune from becoming fuel for fiery political discourse. (ANI)

