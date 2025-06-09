New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday granted bail to a differently person accused of robbing a man of his iphone and cash near New Delhi Railway station. His co-accused is also a differently abled person.

This incident took place when the complainant was traveling in their Battery Rickshaw in the intervening night of April 24 and 25, 2025. Accused was in custody since April 26.

Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bharti Beniwal granted bail to accused Alam subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10000 and a surety bond in the like amount.

An FIR was lodged in Kamla Market Police Station on the Complaint filed by one Adil. ccused and his co-accused Arvind were booked under section 309(4)/3(5) of BNS. Both accused were arrested from the parking near Ram Leela ground.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

It is alleged that the victim was in drunken condition. He was given water laced with sedative and after drinking the water he became unconscious. He was allegedly beaten near New Delhi Railway station and robbed of his mobile phone and cash Rs 11000.

While arguing bail, Advocate Govind Sharma, counsel for accused, argued that accused is in custody since April 26, 2025. He he has been falsely implicated in this case.

The public prosecutor in turn has opposed the bail. It was submitted that police has already prepared a charge sheet and the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and he may abscond if released on bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)