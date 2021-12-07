New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): After former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will contest upcoming assembly polls for 117 seats in an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said that it would be difficult for both the parties to get 117 candidates for the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Gill said, "Captain's political possibilities are coming to end after he planned to form an alliance with BJP. It would be difficult for Captain's new party and BJP to get 117 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections."

"If Captain Amarinder Singh had kept quiet after quitting Congress party and did not go with the Bharatiya Janata Party, then perhaps his return to the Congress would have been possible, but as soon as he went to the BJP, his return to the Congress party would not be possible," Gill said.

Slamming BJP over farmers' protest, the Congress MP said that people from every village of Punjab participated in the farmers' movement and everyone has felt the wounds caused by the BJP.

"BJP has no political background in Punjab. And people from every village has participated in the farmers' movement. So, there is no support for BJP in Punjab. Even, if Captain contest elections with any other party here, it will not affect Congress," he added.

Notably, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

