Indore, December 6: The body of a five-year-old who fell in a well at the Lalbaag Palace in Indore district was retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.

While speaking to reporters here today, police sub-inspector Vishal Nagve, said, "After a struggle of about two hours, SDRF took out Vansh's body and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited."

Yashwant, Grandfather of the deceased, said that perhaps his grandson could have been saved if the administration had sent help sooner.

"For about 2 hours, we kept calling all the departments asking for help but there was a delay in getting help," added the five-year-old's grandfather.

