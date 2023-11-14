Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Stressing that the 'pair' of Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath cannot do any good to Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the duo want their sons to be the Chief Ministers of the poll-bound state.

The Union Home Minister also said that their party leader Sonia Gandhi has to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

"This Digvijaya-Kamal Nath duo cannot do any good to Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath wants to make his son Nakul Nath and Digvijaya Singh wants to make his son Jaivardhan Singh the Chief Minister. And Sonia Gandhi has to make her son Rahul the Prime Minister," Shah said at an election rally in Jabalpur.

"These people can never work for the development of people," he added.

Sharpening his attacks further on both the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers, he said that these people made the state BIMARU (category) in 10 years. "Whereas in the 18 years (of rule) from 2003 till today, the BJP government has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a BIMARU state to a Bemisaal (incomparable) state," he said.

Adding further, Amit Shah said that the state is set to celebrate the Diwali festival thrice in the coming months-- on the day of Diwali which was on Sunday, on the day of the state poll results, and when the temple consecration ceremony is scheduled in Ayodhya in January 22, 2024.

He also said that the Congress party stalled the construction of Ram Temple for 70 years. "You formed Bharatiya Janata Party's government at the Centre for the second time, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple," he said further.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting at Mauganj, the BJP heavyweight took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for invoking the state's OBC people during his campaign-related visits.

"Someone wrote Rahul Gandhi a speech that by speaking about the OBC people here, they can get more votes. He has been talking ad nauseum about OBC people on his visits here. However, the truth is that the Congress is against the backward classes. They did not implement the Mandal Commission (report) when in power at the Centre. It was Prime Mnister Narendra Modi who gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Class Commission," he said.

Listing out the key takeaways of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Shah made a mention of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the women's reservation Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

The state is set to poll for the 230-member Assembly on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

