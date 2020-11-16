Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday posed a challenge to state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick that the saffron party will defeat him from any seat he chooses to contest from during the assembly elections due in April-May next year. Responding to it, Mallick, president of the North 24 Parganas district unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said, his party will win all 33 seats in the district.

Mallick, the TMC MLA from Habra in North 24 Parganas, said, "Let's see how powerful he is. I assure you that the BJP will score a zero in this district. The BJP will not be able to win even one out of the total 33 seats here." The BJP leader made the remark at a tea session with party workers at Barasat, the district headquarters of North 24 Parganas.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram Joins Kapil Sibal in Questioning Congress Over Poor Show in Bihar, Calls for Introspection.

Ghosh said, the BJP will depute agents in every booth of the district. Reacting to it, Mallick said that the saffron party will not be able to field its agents in even 1,000 of the 9,000 booths in North 24 Parganas during the assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)