New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday expressed disappointment with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks for "dragging the Indian Army" into the caste debate.

"I am disappointed at Rahul Gandhi dragging the Indian Army into a caste debate," Sinha said on X. He further noted that the only caste the Indian Army has is patriotism, courage and sacrifice.

His remarks followed Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army, which sparked controversy in Bihar's Kutumba ahead of the Assembly elections.

In an election campaign rally on Tuesday, Gandhi claimed that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population," apparently referring to the dominance of upper castes in the institution.

He highlighted the issue of economic inequality in India, stating that despite 90% of the population belonging to marginalised communities, including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities, they are underrepresented in corporate India, bureaucracy, judiciary, and other key institutions.

"All the bank's money goes to them, they get all the jobs, and they even dominate most positions in bureaucracy. They control everything. Look at the judiciary. They handle everything there, too. They even have control over the army. And you will not find 90% of the population anywhere," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi noted that the 500 largest companies in India, including Adani and Ambani, are predominantly owned by individuals from a small elite group, comprising only 10% of the population.

He alleged that this group controls a disproportionate amount of wealth, bank loans, and influential positions in various sectors.

"In this country, 90% belong to Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, extremely backward, tribal, and minority groups. But if you look at the 500 biggest companies in corporate India, such as Adani and Ambani, you will not find backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, minority, or tribal individuals there. All of them come from 10% of the population," Gandhi had said.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in 121 constituencies will take place on November 6, while the second phase, covering 122 constituencies, will be held on November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)